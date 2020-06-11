Andy Cohen Clears Up Rumors That He’s Considering Casting Lori Loughlin For ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Andy Cohen recently shared if there’s any truth to the rumors that Lori Loughlin will appear on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Cohen, who works as an executive for the Housewives franchise, confirmed that Loughlin won’t be joining the Beverly Hills cast any time soon. During his Sirius XM morning show, Andy Cohen Live, he shared he never tried to reach out to the actress regarding a housewife position. He also continued to say he first learned of the idea on social media and the thought of her being on the show never crossed his mind.

“There is a whole narrative, apparently, that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And the first I heard about that was Twitter,” Cohen shared, per Entertainment Tonight. “But it’s not true.”

Although Cohen doesn’t think Loughlin will be on RHOBH, he made very positive remarks about her on his radio show. He said he doesn’t think Loughlin is a bad person and feels she will be entertaining if she decides to return to television in the future.

“Lori Loughlin is a very nice person. She’s going to have quite a story to tell. And she’s always been lovely,” Cohen said. “So, anyway, that is not true.”

As The Inquisitr previously shared, news surrounding Loughlin’s alleged future on the Bravo reality show began to surface earlier this week. At the time, an insider claimed Cohen was already in negotiations with Loughlin regarding the series and believed it was a no-brainer. The actress is close friends with current Beverly Hills housewife Kyle Richards. In March 2019, Richards confirmed her daughter, Sophie, knew Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters — Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose.

In addition to being close to one of RHOBH’s stars, Loughlin is also allegedly in need of a new television gig. She is reportedly jumping at the chance to join RHOBH because it would result in consistent income following her upcoming prison sentence. Last year, the actress and her husband were both involved in the now-infamous college admissions scandal. The couple allegedly paid $50,000 so their daughters would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits. Almost one year after their initial charges, Loughlin pleaded guilty to charges of mail and wire fraud and will serve two months in jail.

During the height of the scandal, Loughlin lost both of her television gigs on When Calls the Heart and Full House’s Netflix spinoff Fuller House. Her long-running character, Becky Kastopolis, was written out of Fuller House’s series finale.