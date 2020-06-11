Brennah Black Flaunts Major Cleavage In Racy Lace Lingerie

American model and actress Brennah Black went online on Thursday afternoon and shared yet another hot snap to tease her followers.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model could be seen rocking a black lace teddy that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The risque ensemble boasted a lace bodice and a plunging neckline. To spice things up, Brennah pulled her neckline down flaunt major cleavage. The teddy also featured a high-cut leg opening that allowed her to show off her sexy thighs and a glimpse of her nether region.

She appeared to have sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly included a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a light pink shade of lipstick, brown eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara.

Brennah wore her blond tresses in waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom. In term of jewelry, she kept it simple and only opted for a pair of small hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. To strike a pose, Brennah sat on a bed with her legs spread wide apart. She threw her head back, closed her eyes, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Brennah informed her fans that she is launching her own lingerie line called Black Heart The Label. She also tagged her team who helped her with the photoshoot, including her makeup artist Blas Nuñez, hairstylist Adrian Cobian, and Pastor Imaging photography services.

Within two hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 5,000 likes. Many of her ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted about 280 messages in which they praised Brennah for her sexy figure and sensual sense of style.

“This picture made my day! You are a stunning woman!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Woooooow!!! I’m so excited to see the rest of the pics. This looks amazing!” another user chimed in.

“Damn, this is smoking hot. I love you so much, babe,” a third admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Hannah Palmer and Anna Paula Saenz.

It looks like Brennah is on a sexy pic-posting spree lately. As The Inquisitr previously noted, only a day ago, she wowed her fans with a hot pic in which she could be seen rocking curve-hugging bodysuit from Honey Birdette.