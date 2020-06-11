Elsa Hosk Is A Vision In Revealing Powder Blue Lingerie For New Victoria’s Secret Collection

Fashion model Elsa Hosk certainly dazzled her fans on social media after she posted a series of sexy new snapshots of herself on Thursday, June 11. The bombshell took to Instagram to post the new content for her 6.1 million followers and it caught their attention within minutes.

The 31-year-old from Sweden is mostly known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She was photographed indoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Elsa took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of poses and angles. She exuded sexy model vibes as she pouted and directed her strong gaze directly at the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded over her shoulders and down her back in natural-looking waves. A few side-bangs also fell down around her face.

Elsa looked to be wearing minimal makeup in the images; a move that elevated her natural beauty and emphasized her facial features. The application seemingly included foundation, eyeshadow, a nude lipstick, and bit of blush.

Despite her natural good looks, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a revealing lingerie set from Victoria’s Secret.

The model rocked a powder blue bra, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment left barely anything to the imagination as its cups were partially designed with see-through lace, exposing parts of her assets and an ample amount of cleavage.

She paired the bra with a matching pair of panties. The underwear classic Brazilian-style thong underwear also provided just minimal coverage, showing off the model’s curvaceous hips and pert derriere. The thong also featured high-waisted sides that drew eyes toward her slim core. She finished the look off with a matching garter belt, adding even more sexiness to the outfit.

Elsa did not include a geotag in the post.

The attention-grabbing update was met with instantaneous support from her fans, garnering more than 203,000 likes in just the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 900 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her enviable figure, stunning looks, and revealing ensemble.

“Sexy girl,” one user wrote.

“You look bomb as always,” a second fan added.

“My angel,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Art herself, ladies and gentlemen,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Elsa is no stranger to sharing spicy content of herself on social media, especially as of late. On June 8, she wowed her fans with images of herself in a bikini, per The Inquisitr. Those photos have received more than 287,000 likes so far.