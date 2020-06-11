Pamela Anderson Sparkles In A Glittering Ensemble

Pamela Anderson wowed her 1 million followers with one of her latest Instagram uploads, posing in a slinky dress that glistened from head-to-toe. The iconic Playboy model shared the sultry image on Wednesday, June 10. The photo was a pop of color in Pamela’s otherwise black-and-white Instagram aesthetic.

The seductive shot featured the Baywatch actor with her back to the camera, her body and ensemble the light in the dark photo. Her trademark platinum hair was mostly obscured in the darkness.

Pamela turned her head over one shoulder, her eyes closed. Her mouth was closed in a tight-lipped expression.

Though the glittering golden frock could not be seen from the front, it still gave off a racy vibe by exposing her bare back. The dress featured long sleeves that fell off her shoulder. The hem of the ensemble reached her upper thighs, which made her tanned legs look as though they went on forever. The shimmering sparkles on the dress caught the light and shone brightly.

Pamela’s hair appeared as a light brown hue. She wore her locks in curls that tumbled down her back and shoulders. Her tresses were slightly mussed. She sported a full bang across her forehead, with some strands sweeping over her eyes.

Her long nails were done in a French manicure.

As for her makeup, Pamela appeared to wear a smoky eye. Her lids looked to be dusted with a charcoal shadow, and her lashes curled upwards and fanned outwards.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop.

Her plump pout appeared to be lined with a raspberry-colored liner, and filled in with a pink lipstick.

She included a cryptic quote in the caption of the post.

Her followers flocked to the comments section, eager to share with the model their thoughts on one of her latest looks.

“Dazzling,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with two “OK” hand symbols.

“Always [flame emoji], more non-gray pictures coming soon,” shared a second social media user, including two heart-eye emoji.

“[Shining] like a Beautiful Diamond,” commented a third person, adding a diamond emoji.

“Hot and seductive,” said a fourth follower, following up their comment with three flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the sexy photo racked up more than 23,600 likes and over 300 comments.

As Pamela Anderson fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model-actor frequently shares sultry images of herself on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. One of her latest posts featured Pamela rocking an intricate corset dress.