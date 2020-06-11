Faith Stowers Eyes A Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Following Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Firings

The reality star says she loves Bravo's shows.

Faith Stowers says said she would love to return to Vanderpump Rules.

Following the bombshell firings of major cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, Faith said she “respects” the Bravo network now more than ever. All four former cast members were fired from the reality show after their past racist actions resurfaced.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Faith, who appeared as the only black cast member on the Bravo reality show from 2015 to 2017, said she has no problem with Vanderpump Rules itself, despite the fact that she previously alleged that her former castmates targeted her.

“I would love to go back on Vanderpump Rules,” Faith said. “I don’t have a problem with Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have a problem with Bravo in general. I love their shows…. I would love to join their cast again and to be able to showcase my life to people because I know people can relate to it.”

The 31-year-old reality star added that while she was featured as a SUR employee on Vanderpump Rules, viewers didn’t get to see other aspects of her life.

“It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get to show my military career with Vanderpump Rules and you know, my dating life,” Faith said.

Faith also noted that she hardly knows now-fired longtime cast members Stassi and Kristen. She added that she was surprised by how hard the former besties came at her following her stint on the Bravo reality show. The two were fired after Faith revealed in an interview last week that they called the police on her for a crime she had nothing to do with.

Faith also revealed that she has not spoken to her former castmates since they were fired by Bravo, but that current Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reached out to her and said she’d love to start over with her with a “clean slate.”

Lala joined the Vanderpump Rules cast at the same time Faith did in 2015.

In addition to her reality TV aspirations, Faith told the outlet she wants to be an actress.

Amid the cast cleanup, Faith also told E! News that she is happy that Bravo and NBC are taking a stand against racism.

“They are listening to the people,” the former Vanderpump Rules star said. “They care about black people and people of color because this is what they are doing. They are showing that right now. That made me feel really good.”

Faith previously said she thinks veteran cast member Jax Taylor — whom she had an affair with while he was dating his now-wife Brittany Cartwright — should also be fired from Vanderpump Rules because he says “terrible” things to people.