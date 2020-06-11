Luciana Del Mar Showcases Her Hourglass Curves In A Tight Tube Top & Ripped Jeans

Luciana Del Mar dropped the jaws of her followers with another stunning Instagram snap on Thursday. The gorgeous model flashed her hourglass curves while telling her fans in the caption of the post that there is something beautiful about being strong.

In the racy pic, Luciana looked smoking hot as she sported a skintight white tube top. The tiny shirt clung tightly around her chest while exposing her cleavage and her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

Luciana teamed the top with a pair of distressed jeans. They fit snugly around her slim waist and curvy hips and put her long, lean legs in the spotlight. Her flat tummy was also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the style with a large necklace and bracelets on her wrist.

Luciana leaned on the hood of a black car for the snap. She had one hip pushed out and her hands at her sides as she arched her back and bent one knee. She also wore a steamy expression on her face.

Luciana had her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eyeshadow and defined brows. She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and lower eyes. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink lipstick.

Luciana’s 897,000-plus followers went wild for the photo and clicked the “like” button more than 19,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 messages.

“WOW looking good,” one follower stated.

“So beautiful,” another wrote.

“Absolute stunner,” a third comment read.

“You’re literally the most, stunning, gorgeous, hottest, prettiest, sweetest, cutest and beautiful girl in the entire world,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Luciana’s fans have grown used to seeing her show off her enviable curves in racy outfits online. She’s been known to pose in bathing suits, tiny tops, and skintight workout gear for her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently steamed up social media when she sported a skimpy nude bikini. To date, that photo has reeled in more than 19,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.