Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Figure In A Blue Bikini At The Beach: ‘Life’s Simplest Pleasures’

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons has been at the beach with her son for the past few days and she is clearly loving this vacation. On Thursday, Angela shared a short video via her Instagram page that gave her 6.6 million followers a taste of her amazing getaway.

Earlier this week, Angela shared that she and her son had reached their vacation destination. They seem to be staying in a condo right on the ocean and they have been hanging out on the beach together virtually non-stop.

In Angela’s Thursday morning Instagram post, she noted in her caption that this was one of life’s simplest pleasures. She also tagged the boutique she uses for her gorgeous hair extensions and added a hashtag about her wavy beach hair.

Angela took the short video of herself while she hung out under a blue beach umbrella. The condo property was behind her and it looked like she was embracing a mostly sunny day with a few clouds breaking up the rays. It also looked like there was a bit of a breeze blowing during this morning session on the sand.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star wore a baseball cap over her long, dark extensions and she flaunted her phenomenal figure in a blue bikini. Angela did move the camera around a bit throughout the brief clip, showing off both her tresses and her curves. However, her followers only got a glimpse of her bikini bottoms and it looked like she had a cover-up or towel wrapped around her waist.

The various angles that Angela incorporated into the video did capture a lot of deep cleavage and a few shots of her flat tummy. Angela’s facial expression seemed fairly serious, but she also added a gold heart near the top of her video and it looked like she was quite content with her spot on the beach.

The video was viewed about 235,000 times in just six hours. It also accrued almost 55,000 likes and more than 650 comments in that brief timeframe.

“Looking so good Ange,” one follower commented.

“My god you’re so beautiful,” a fan declared.

“Worth opening my eyes for this morning,” another follower noted.

“Simply stunning, radiant and inspiring,” someone else praised.

Angela frequently shares videos and photos on social media showing her consistent, tough, and intense workouts. Based on this latest peek at her bikini body and incredible figure, it is clear that those workouts have definitely been paying off for the Growing Up Hip Hop star.