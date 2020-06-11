Devin Brugman Slays In A Leopard-Print Swimsuit While Sipping A Glass Of Water

Devin Brugman steamed up her Instagram page with a skin-baring new photo on Thursday afternoon. The brunette bombshell flaunted her figure in a revealing swimsuit while reminding her fans to stay hydrated.

The 29-year-old was snapped standing outside by the pool in latest addition to her feed, which had a Polaroid-style filter over it that gave it a retro vibe. Devin posed by the edge of the water with one hand on her hip and the other holding a glass of water. She brought the beverage up to her lips, seemingly in preparation to take a long sip from the glass straw that hung over the edge of the cup. In the caption of her post, she offered her 1.3 million followers a “friendly reminder” to grab a glass of water themselves.

Devin looked ready to go for a dip in the pool behind her, as she was dressed in nothing more than a leopard-print one-piece that hugged her flawless physique in all of the right ways. Naturally, the swimwear was from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with her pal and fellow bikini babe, Natasha Oakley. Judging by the reaction of her fans, Devin certainly seemed to do her brand some justice.

A tag on the photo indicated that Devin was wearing the Bahamas one-piece from her line, which featured thin spaghetti shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It boasted a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that flashed her ample cleavage and bare decolletage, as well as a high-cut design that teased a glimpse of her curvy hips and toned legs.

She added a gold pendant necklace and dainty dangling earrings to give her look the perfect amount of bling, and tied her dark tresses in a messy ponytail that fell down her back in loose waves. To complete the look, Devin also added a touch of makeup to highlight her striking natural beauty. The minimal application appeared to include a peach lipstick and blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the scantily clad model with love for her new social media appearance. It has amassed nearly 8,000 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“So cute!” one person wrote.

Another fan called Devin a “queen.”

“You are literally radiant,” a third follower remarked.

“Yessss! The leopard = super!” added a fourth admirer.

Swimsuit clad or not, Devin’s Instagram posts always seem to be a major hit with her thousands of fans. Earlier this week, the model tantalized them again when she put on a leggy display in a plunging white maxi dress with a sexy thigh-high slit. That look proved to be extremely popular, earning over 37,000 likes and 404 comments to date.