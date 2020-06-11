Bru Luccas Goes Braless In Sonoma For Hot New Instagram Share

Bru Luccas ditched her bra in the latest photo added to her Instagram feed. The social media update was simple and saw her posing with two adorable pups by her side.

The model posed outdoors on a concrete flower bed with her feet dangling off the edge. The sun was shining brightly on her figure, and it illuminated her bronze skin. A geotag in the photo indicated that she was in Sonoma, California. Bru hung out in a gorgeous outdoor space that featured a round wicker lounger and a vine-filled home at her back. Two golden brown dogs could also be seen sniffing around near her back.

The Brazilian babe faced her chest toward the camera and rested one hand on her knee, offering a glimpse of her beautiful red manicure. Her knees were bent over the side of the ledge, and the shot was cropped below her knee. She opted for a simple top and a pair of bikini bottoms that accentuated her hourglass figure.

On her upper half, she sported a white crop top with ribbed fabric. Bru went braless for the occasion, and the silhouette of her chest was very much on display. The neckline of the garment was adorned with wooden buttons, which also held its two sides together. The top was cropped at her ribs, and her taut tummy looked spectacular.

The model sported a pair of tiny maroon bikini bottoms on her lower half. Only a sliver of its sides was able to be seen, and they stretched high on her hips, allowing her to show off her strong stems that she frequently works out in videos on her feed.

Bru went jewelry-free for the outing in Sonoma but added another chic accessory to her outfit. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a trendy brown fedora that had a leather strap around the base. Her long, brunette tresses tumbled down both sides of her shoulders and were filled with loose, natural waves.

She looked to be wearing her typical application of makeup that brought out all of her striking features. In addition to defined brows, she appeared to wear a thick mascara on her lashes and a clear lip gloss.

In its short time live, the post has attracted its fair share of attention from Bru’s massive fan base. Over 135,000 fans have double-tapped the photo while an additional 800-plus left comments.

“Always amazing,” one follower commented with a few flame emoji.

“Your body is insane Bru!” another social media user exclaimed.

One more social media user called her a “beautiful woman.”