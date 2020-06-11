Abby Rao Shows Off Major Cleavage In Strapless Red Bikini Top

Internet sensation Abby Rao sent fans into a frenzy around the world after she posted a series of gorgeous new images of herself on social media late Wednesday night. The bombshell shared the new content with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly demanded the attention of plenty.

The 22-year-old — who is most famously known for creating Clubhouse, the TikTok collective — was photographed in what appeared to be a backyard on a beautiful sunny day for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Abby took center stage in the first image as she stood directly in front of the camera, pouting and directing her gaze straight into its lens. Meanwhile, the second image was a close-up shot of her body.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, did not appear to be styled as it was pulled back, while some side-bangs fell down around her face.

Abby did not appear to be wearing makeup in the snapshot, opting instead to show off her natural beauty and facial features.

Despite her good looks, though, it was her killer curves that took stole the show in the images, as she flaunted them with a revealing two-piece bathing suit.

Her swimsuit top, which was red, featured the word “boy” on it in white. The top was designed with a bandeau-styled body that did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty assets. The top also exposed a great deal of her cleavage.

She paired the swimsuit bra with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also highlighted her curvaceous figure. The bottoms particularly showed off her hips, and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ high-waisted side-straps drew attention to her chiseled and slim core.

Abby revealed that she was photographed in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, likely in her residence.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated that her swimsuit was designed by My Boy, an online clothing retailer.

The series was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from her fans, accumulating more than 213,000 likes since going live. An additional 1,000 fans also quickly headed to the comments section to compliment Abby on her beauty, body, and bathing suit.

“I am obsessed with you,” one user commented.

“Such a hottie,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful baby,” a third fan chimed in.

Abby is no stranger to sharing smoking-hot shots of herself on social media. Just on June 8, she wowed her fans after she rocked a tiny top and skintight pants that showed off her killer figure, per The Inquisitr.