Abby Rao Shows Off Major Cleavage In Strapless Red Bikini Top

Internet sensation Abby Rao sent fans into a frenzy around the world after she posted a series of gorgeous new images of herself on social media late Wednesday night. She shared the new content with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly demanded their attention.

The 22-year-old — who is most famously known for creating Clubhouse, the TikTok collective — was photographed for the two-photo slideshow in what appeared to be a backyard on a beautiful sunny day. Abby took center stage in the first image as she stood directly in front of the camera, pouting and directing her gaze straight at its lens. Meanwhile, the second photo was a close-up shot of her body.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, did not appear to be styled as it was pulled back, while some of her bangs fell down around her face.

Abby did not appear to be wearing makeup in the snapshot, opting instead to show off her natural beauty and facial features. Despite her good looks, though, it was her killer curves that stood out in the images, as she flaunted them in a revealing two-piece bathing suit.

Her red bikini top featured the word “boy” on it in white. The top was designed with a bandeau-styled body that tightly hugged her busty assets. It also exposed a great deal of her cleavage.

She paired the top with a matching pair of bottoms that also highlighted her curvaceous figure. The bottoms particularly showed off her hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted side straps drew attention to her chiseled core.

Abby revealed that she was photographed in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, likely in her residence. In the caption, she stated that her swimsuit was designed by My Boy, an online clothing retailer.

The series was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from her admirers, accumulating more than 213,000 likes since going live. Some 1,000 users also quickly headed to the comments section to compliment Abby on her beauty, body, and bathing suit.

“I am obsessed with you,” one Instagram user commented.

“Such a hottie,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful baby,” a third person chimed in.

Abby is no stranger to sharing smoking-hot shots of herself on social media. Just on June 8, she wowed her fans after she rocked a tiny top and skintight pants that showed off her killer figure, per The Inquisitr.