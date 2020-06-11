Izabel Goulart Flaunts Smoking-Hot Body In Tiny Green Bikini

Izabel Goulart tantalized her 4.6 Instagram million followers with yet another sexy post on Thursday. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a snap that featured her looking smoking hot in a tiny green bikini while she posed outside.

Izabel’s update consisted of a single snapshot that captured her standing on an olive tree while she modeled the skimpy two-piece. The three trunk featured a split down the middle, which provided her with the perfect place to strike a sexy pose for the camera. The sky above appeared to be cloudy, but the grey skies did not put a damper on her photoshoot.

The popular model’s bikini was a bright green color with yellow trim. The top had a classic triangle-style cups that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms were a cheeky pair with strings pulled high on her hips. She completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The picture captured Izabel from a side angle as she stood barefoot in a crook of the tree’s trunk. She posed with her back arched, and her hair blew in the wind as she tilted her her back. She bent one knee, flaunting her long, lean legs. The pose also put the sexy curve of her hip on display. Izabel rested one hand on the tree while her other hand hung by her side, allowing her to show off her slender waist.

The photo was taken from a distance, and along with the sunglasses on her face, it was difficult to see if she wore any makeup. She did accessorize with a pair of hoop earrings. She also sported a white polish on her nails.

The post was a hit among her followers, with more than 65,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

She wrote the caption in French. A translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she wrote “olive tree.”

Many of the comments were written in other languages, but some of her English-speaking fans took a moment to give the post some love.

“You are such an amazingly stunning woman! A beauty beyond compare!” gushed one admirer.

“You are so beautiful,” a second comment read.

“Such a beautiful picture,” a third fan chimed in.

“Beautiful angelic lady,” wrote a fourth follower.

Izabel’s body seems to be made for skimpy swimwear. Not too long ago, she and fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio showed off their incredible physiques while they posed in bikinis while on a swing during a visit to Abu Dhabi.