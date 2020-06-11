Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, according to Entertainment Tonight. The former American Idol star filed documents in Los Angeles on June 4. New documents came shortly after Clarkson and Blackstock put their family home on the market earlier this year.

Prior to their split, O Magazine shared that Clarkson and Blackstock were spending time with their children at a ranch in Montana. Clarkson has been filming the remote version of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The couple has two children together plus two from Blackstock’s previous marriage.