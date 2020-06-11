Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, according to Entertainment Tonight. The former American Idol star filed documents in Los Angeles on June 4, shortly after the couple put their family home on the market. Their 9,800-square-foot Encino, California mansion was put on the market in May for $9.995 million.

Clarkson and Blackstock got married in 2013 but have known each other since 2006. They first crossed paths at the American Country Music awards, when Blackstock was a manager for Rascall Flatts. His father, Narvel, was Clarkson’s manager at the time. Although she said she felt strong feelings for Blackstock back then, he was married to Melissa Ashworth, so she didn’t act on them. After reconnecting in 2012 after his divorce, the pair decided to make their romance official.

Prior to their split, O Magazine shared that Clarkson and Blackstock were spending time with their children at a ranch in Montana. Their ranch has been the location of the remote version of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The couple has two children together and Blackstock has two kids from his previous marriage. Their blended family recently made an appearance on Clarkson’s talk show, sending in a video for her birthday. Back in April, Blackstock and the couple’s kids — River, 5, Remington, 4, and Seth, 13, wished the singer a happy birthday. Clarkson shared the video on her Twitter page and said how happy she was to see the clip from her family.

“Just now seeing this and I am bawling! They’re all so cute!” she exclaimed. “I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around.”

While the news surrounding their breakup is unclear, Clarkson recently admitted that the couple disagreed on whether they should expand their family or not. She was interviewing Gordon Ramsey for a segment on her show when his son, Oscar, 13 months, decided to crash the interview. Clarkson then shared her desire to have another little one in the future, even though she stated both she and Blackstock underwent medical procedures to ensure they wouldn’t have any more kids. The “Because of You” singer then said her husband wasn’t interested in expanding their family and said he believed their family was already as bountiful as it could be, per Daily Mail.

“Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like ‘No! We have four!”‘ Clarkson said, when she saw Oscar. “‘You get baby fever when you see them and you’re like: ‘Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face.'”