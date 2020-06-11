Jessika Gotti Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Tiny Red Bikini With Clear Straps

Jessika Gotti got steamy in a tiny little ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday morning. The blond model flashed her flawless figure while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Jessika looked like a total smokeshow in a racy red bikini. The tiny top boasted clear straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. The low-cut neckline exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly over her curvy hips and wrapped around her tiny waist. The swimwear also exposed her flat tummy, toned arms, and killer legs. She accessorized the style with bracelets on her wrists, a chain around her neck, and a navel ring.

Jessika sat in the back of a boat as she posed with her head in her hand and her legs apart. She had one arm at her side as she offered a sultry stare at the camera. In the background of the pic, a blue sky, tall buildings, and green foliage could be seen.

Jessika had her long blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose strands that fell over her back and tumbled down her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eyeshadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to complement her sun-kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under her eyes. She looked to complete her face with pink lipstick.

Jessika’s 654,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post. Fans clicked the like button on the pic more than 5,100 times within the first six hours after it went live on the platform. Her admires also swarmed the comments section to leave over 400 messages.

“Absolutely stunning babe,” one follower stated.

“Really like beach hair babe,” another wrote.

“Love the red outfit,” remarked a third social media user.

“Looking good catching those rays beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no issues showing off her toned body in racy photos. She often sports tiny bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and plunging tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessika recently delighted her followers when she posed in sexy sheer neon lingerie. That post also proved to be popular. To date, the snap has racked up more than 6,300 likes and over 320 comments.