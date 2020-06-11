Sommer Ray Goes Braless In Button-Down Blouse & Crochet Shorts While Washing Windows

Sommer Ray stunned her fans with yet another sultry Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The model shared several photos on her feed from a shoot in which she washed windows while sporting a button-down shirt with no bra and tight shorts. The minuscule look left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Sommer posing in a long, white hallway. Several more windows lined the walls behind her. The images were snapped from the other side of the tall windows as Sommer scrubbed them down. Evening light poured into the room and washed over the model, causing her skin to glow.

Sommer’s look featured a green long-sleeved blouse, which was left completely unbuttoned to reveal that she skipped a bra underneath. As the fabric shifted, fans could catch a glimpse of Sommer’s cleavage spilling out. Of course, the model’s flat, toned tummy was on show as well.

Sommer paired the blouse with some mid-rise, crochet shorts in horizontal rainbow stripes. The tight fabric came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The shorts hugged her hips closely and cut off at her thigh, so her long, lean legs were on full display.

Sommer finished off the outfit with a white netted scarf tied as a headband, as well as gold hoop earrings, bangles, and rings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude lip color. She wore her long, brown hair tied back in a messy ponytail.

The first few photos showed Sommer kneeling down over a green bucket as she squeezed out a white towel. In other shots, she lifted the towel to the window, causing her shirt to slip open and reveal her chest. She stared sultrily at the camera.

In the final photo, Sommer squatted in front of the window and spread her legs, holding a bottle of cleaner between them. She raised her hand high to scrub the window and smiled gently.

Sommer’s post garnered more than 729,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments in under a day as her fans showered her with admiration in the comments section.

“You look good doing anything,” one fan said.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“Washing windows never looked so fine,” a third follower joked.

Sommer’s Instagram account has been filled with unique photoshoots recently. In another post, she posed on a beach at night in a white bikini and a sheer coverup.