Gwen Singer Goes Shirtless While Wearing A Pair Of High-Waisted Pants & Perfectly Placed Suspenders

Gwen Singer left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday afternoon. The stunning model flashed her enviable curves as she hinted in the caption that no one could stop her.

In the sexy snaps, Gwen looked smoking hot as she opted to go shirtless. Instead, she sported a pair of high-waisted gray slacks that wrapped around her tiny waist and curvy hips while showing off her long, lean legs in the process.

Attached to the pants were a pair of black suspenders. The suspenders stretched over Gwen’s toned shoulders and arms to narrowly cover her bare chest as she flaunted her massive cleavage. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a pair of small earrings.

In the first photo, Gwen posed with her hip pushed out and one hand behind her head. In the second snap, she stood in front of a mirror with both of her hands on her head. The third shot featured her tugging at the suspenders with a smile on her face.

In the fourth photo, Gwen sat in a chair with her legs crossed and her fingers running through her hair. In the final pic, she closed her eyes, tilted her head towards the ceiling and smiled.

Gwen wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in sexy ringlet curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 8,100 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 230 remarks.

“I love this outfit!! gorgeous divine queen,” one follower wrote.

“You look so incredible beautiful,” another gushed.

“Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Delightful perfect gorgeous body,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy about putting her fit physique in tiny little outfits. She’s often seen rocking lingerie, bathing suits, and tight dresses in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently got steamy in a tight white strapless dress. To date, that post raked in more than 33,000 likes and over 770 comments.