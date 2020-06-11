Australian Model Gabby Epstein Rocks Too-Short Crop Top And Pink Cowboy Boots

Gabby Epstein flaunted her sexy body and cool style for her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 10, with a new update in which she rocked cowboy boots and a revealing crop top that covered just the bare minimum.

The slideshow captured the Australian model standing in what looked to be a backyard near a couple of bright pink inflatable pools. In the first photo, she faced the camera as she posed with her legs past shoulder-width distance. She held a garden hose in her right hand, directing the stream of water into one of the pools, while allowing the other arm to rest by her side. Epstein tilted her head to the right as she closed her eyes and puckered her lips slightly.

She sported a revealing top that boasted a tie-dye effect in white and pink. It had a straight-cut bodice that sat high, exposing generous amounts of underboob. The top featured thin straps that she wore off her shoulder for increased spiciness. She wrapped a matching sarong around her waist, tying it near her left hip. Her tight stomach and toned abs were fully on display.

She had on a pair of bright pink cowboy boots. Continuing the color theme of the shoot, she wore a pair of rose-colored shades as well. She styled her blond hair in wavy strands that fell over her shoulders.

In the caption, Epstein asked if anyone agreed they should put up Christmas trees and declare the end of 2020. The post attracted more than 59,300 likes and over 770 comments in under a day. Many of her fans used the occasion to engage with her caption — most of them agreeing with the proposition — while many others simply gushed over her good looks.

“The hottest gypsy cowgirl I’ve ever seen,” one of her fans raved.

“May be [two pink flower emoji] and you could be the sweet sexy pink fairy [fairy emoji] at the top,” replied another user.

“Yes 2020 isn’t great so far,” a third admirer chimed in.

“That’s the best idea I’ve heard in a while,” added a fourth fan.

Epstein recently stunned her fans with another racy Instagram snapshot, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. On Tuesday, June 9, she posted a series of photos that showed her near a beach in California, according to the geotag. She rocked a black sports bra that flashed her ample cleavage as it clung tightly to her chest. She also wore a long-sleeved top over her shoulders. She paired the bra with some matching black spandex shorts that fit snugly around her tiny waist.