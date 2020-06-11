Yanet Garcia Sizzles In A Black Bikini While Flaunting Her Insane Curves Poolside

Mexican beauty Yanet Garcia was soaking up some sunshine in her latest Instagram post and her followers went wild over the snapshot she shared. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” shared this upload on Wednesday and her sizzling-hot curves clearly raised temperatures dramatically among her fans.

It appeared that this new selfie may have been a second snap from a day by the pool that she enjoyed earlier this week. In the other shot, Yanet simply showed off her long, tanned legs as she lounged by the pool. In this new shot, Yanet revealed a bit of her black bikini and a hint of a smile along with her curvy backside.

The new photo showed that Yanet was lying on her tummy on a lounge chair with a pool and gorgeous landscape behind her. She snapped this shot through some foliage, peeking at the camera around a green leaf that obscured much of the shot.

Yanet wore a black baseball cap and appeared to have her long, luscious locks wrapped into a low, messy bun and mostly tucked up under her cap. It seemed that she was wearing a black bikini, one that allowed her to show off plenty of skin.

The bikini had slender black straps over her shoulders and a hint of skin could be seen on Yanet’s back between the top and bottoms of the suit. The thong bikini bottoms left much of Yanet’s pert derriere exposed and she had her legs bent, her feet raised up and ankles crossed.

Yanet’s caption was written in Spanish and was quite lengthy. The gist of the caption according to Google Translate was that Yanet encouraged people to focus on working toward their own goals. She urged people not to worry about what others thought. Rather, she explained, she wanted people to instead pursue what was right for themselves and stick with it.

This message and photo prompted a huge outpouring of love from Yanet’s 13.3 million followers. The upload had nearly 275,000 likes after being live on her Instagram page for about 18 hours. Almost 800 comments poured in during that time as well.

“I really love this pic Yanet & great message. Love the creativity,” noted one follower.

“@iamyanetgarcia really nice bikini!!!” praised a fan.

“Nice cheek,” teasingly noted another follower.

“Wow look at the view,” quipped someone else.

Yanet regularly includes motivational and inspirational thoughts in her captions to go along with her sexy photos and this latest Instagram post was no exception. While many of the fans who showed their love for this latest upload were smitten with her incredible bikini figure, the notes she shared seemed to hit the mark as well.