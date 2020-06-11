Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Endless Curves On The Beach In A Revealing One-Piece Swimsuit

Alexa Dellanos stunned her two million Instagram followers yesterday with a gorgeous new photo that added some serious heat to her page.

Per the post’s geotag, the image was captured on a secluded beach in Puerto Rico, and it had a black-and-white filter over it to give it a sultry vibe. The camera sat at a far distance from the model as she walked along the soft sand, treating her audience to a full look at the oceanside scene around her. The wide angle also offered a head-to-toe look at the model’s flawless figure, which she showed off in a revealing one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her endless curves.

Alexa slayed as she rocked the sexy black swimwear that hugged her hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways. The number showcased her toned arms and shoulders thanks to its thin spaghetti straps, which were almost impossible to see upon first glance of the snap. The swimsuit also featured a wide scoop neckline that fell daringly low down her chest, leaving her decolletage completely bare and putting a tantalizing amount of cleavage well on display.

The one-piece proceeded to cinch in at the star’s waist to define her flat midsection and curvy hips. Its revealing design also allowed Alexa to flaunt her sculpted thighs and long legs in their entirety, much to the delight of her fans.

Alexa did not appear to have added any accessories to her beach day ensemble, however, a closer view of the model may prove otherwise. Her blond tresses were worn down and spilled over one side of her shoulders, gently blowing in the ocean breeze around her. She also wore a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop even with the far distance between her and the camera. The application looked to include blush, eyeshadow, and mascara.

The artsy shot proved to be a hit, earning nearly 22,000 likes during its first 15 hours of going live to Alexa’s feed. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload to shower her with compliments.

“Wow love this pic,” one person wrote.

Another admirer called Alexa a “goddess.”

“Stunning baby,” a third follower remarked.

“Beautiful inside and out,” quipped a fourth fan.

The steamy swimsuit snap comes just one day after Alexa delighted her followers with another rare appearance on her Instagram page. On Tuesday, she got pulses racing by showing some serious skin in a cleavage-baring pink sports bra and denim jacket. Fans fawned over that look as well, awarding the upload over 47,000 likes and 353 comments to date.