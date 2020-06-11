Amanda Franca Does Not Leave Much To The Imagination In Revealing White Lingerie

Internet sensation Amanda Franca left fans stunned on social media after she shared a revealing new snapshot of herself on Thursday, June 11. The bombshell posted the new content for her 667,000 followers on her Instagram account.

The model — who is from Brasilia, Brazil — was seemingly photographed indoors, next to a window and with a bed visible in the background. Amanda took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She emitted a very sultry vibe as she pouted and directed her strong gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair — which featured highlights and dark roots — was styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

Furthermore, Amanda also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that brought out her natural beauty and added a touch of glamour to her look. The application seemingly included foundation, a peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, a nude lipstick, highlighter, and mascara.

Still, it was her killer curves that seemed to catch most users’ attention in the image, as she showed them off with a two-piece lingerie set.

The model rocked a white bra, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as its cups tightly hugged her voluptuous chest, exposing a great deal of cleavage and a bit of sideboob. The bra also had some sheer material underneath its band, drawing attention to her chiseled core.

Amanda paired the intimate top with a matching pair of panties. The underwear featured thick side straps and highlighted her curvy figure, particularly showing off her hips and slim waist.

She accessorized the bedroom look with a few jewelry pieces, including a necklace and small gold earrings.

She revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Sao Paulo.

She wished her followers a good morning in Portuguese before stating that her outfit was designed by Lu Cherry, an online clothing brand. She also mentioned that the image was snapped by a Brazilian photographer named Ricardo Sakai.

The eye-catching image was met with a great deal of approval from Amanda’s fans, amassing more than 5,000 likes in just two hours. An additional 200 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, looks, and ensemble.

“How beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Pretty,” added a second fan.

“Marvelous,” a third admirer asserted in Portuguese.

“Good morning gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Amanda has posted more than one sizzling snapshot of herself to social media this past week. On Tuesday, she stunned her fans after she rocked a pink athletic jumpsuit that showed off her curvaceous physique, per The Inquisitr.