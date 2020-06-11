Veronica Bielik Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Tiny Blue Crop Top And Jeans

Polish Instagram model Veronica Bielik went online on Thursday and treated her legions of followers to a hot pic in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the snap, Veronica rocked a tiny blue crop top that featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. The skintight garment not only hugged her curves — it also allowed her to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. The tiny ensemble also let her show off her bare midriff.

It looks like Veronica ditched her bra, as a glimpse of her nipples could be seen through the top. She teamed it with a pair of jeggings that accentuated her hourglass figure, as well as her thigh gap. The photo can be viewed on Instagram.

Veronica appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application seemingly comprised a dewy foundation that gave her face a fresh look. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with a mauve shade of lipstick and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves and let her locks fall over her shoulders and back.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Veronica’s hometown of Warsaw, Poland. For the selfie, she stood in her bedroom in front of a mirror. The photo was probably captured during the daytime as her room seemed to be filled with natural light. She slightly tilted her head, looked at the lens, and flashed a soft smile.

In the caption, Veronica informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer Fashion Nova, adding that she has several other crop tops from the brand in different colors.

Within four hours of going live, the upload amassed more than 54,000 likes. Many of her followers also took to the comments section and posted 770-plus messages.

“You look amazing in this color, suits you a lot,” a fan commented.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen!” another user chimed in, adding heart-eyed emoji.

“I am totally in love with you, Veronica,” a third admirer confessed his feelings.

“Nobody wears a crop top with jeans better than you. My week is so much better after seeing this picture,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Veronica’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the update, including Katelyn Runck and Emma Hernan.