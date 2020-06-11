Anna Kendrick Says Her Comment About Being ‘Miserable’ On The Set Of ‘Twilight’ Was A ‘Dumb Joke’

Anna Kendrick is setting the record straight after her recent remarks about her experience filming Twilight went viral.

A video of Kendrick speaking to Vanity Fair about her previous acting roles surfaced on Wednesday, June 10. In the video, which can be seen on YouTube, the actress shared what it was like to film the first installment of the popular vampire love story. The inaugural movie was shot in Portland, Oregon, and Kendrick recalled that the weather wasn’t up to par while they were filming. She said she remembered being “cold and miserable” most of the time. She then explained that the inclement environment made her resent her co-stars throughout their workdays.

“I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,” she said about her past feelings towards her co-stars.

Following her remarks, Kendrick was bashed by several Twitter users. In addition to being unamused by the weather, Kendrick also referred to the set experience as a “hostage situation.” Many users expressed that she didn’t have a starring role in the franchise, so they felt she shouldn’t have said anything about the filming process. Some even pointed out her past tweet about the film in November 2018. On the anniversary of Twilight‘s release, the Love Life actress tweeted that she forgot she was a part of all four of the franchise’s films.

After more comments began to surface, Kendrick clarified what she meant to say in the video. She decided to reply to another outlet that used her quotes about working on the film. In her response, she explained she didn’t intend for Twilight fans to think she was unhappy the entire time she was involved with the cast.

“Oh. I thought we stopped doing this ‘actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway’ sh*t’ in like 2014. U okay hun?” she tweeted.

Although she said filming the first Twilight movie was a harsh experience, Kendrick also cleared up any speculation that she didn’t enjoy her time with her fellow cast. She said when they returned to film Twilight‘s sequel, New Moon, they got to know each other more and created bonds that would continue into the following Twilight movies: The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

During her run on Twilight, Kendrick acted opposite Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. She portrayed Jessica Stanley, a friend and classmate of Stewart’s Bella Swan. After Twilight, Kendrick went on to star in multiple films, including the Pitch Perfect trilogy.