Holly Sonders Is Slathered In Ice Cream While Rocking A Skimpy White Bathing Suit

Holly Sonders looked like a bombshell for her most recent Instagram update on Thursday afternoon. The Fox Sports host got steamy for the camera while enjoying some ice cream.

In the sexy snap, Holly was a total smokeshow as she rocked a daring white one-piece bathing suit. The garment featured a racy cut that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders while it clung to her tiny waist.

The open back showed off even more skin as the thong bottoms flaunted her round booty and showcased her long, lean legs.

In the pic, Holly posed lying on her belly on a kitchen counter top with her legs stretched out behind her. She ate a spoonful of ice cream as she also had the sweet treat slathered all over her hip and thigh. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a refrigerator, microwave, and other kitchen appliances could be seen.

Holly wore her dark hair pulled back behind her head. She styled the brunette locks in straight strands that fell over her shoulder and down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as pink eyeshadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under her eyes. She looked to complete the application with pink lipstick.

Holly’s 475,000-plus followers went wild for the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 1,100 times within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also headed to the comments section to leave over 30 messages during that time.

“Yummmmm,” one follower commented.

“Wow you’re beautiful,” another declared.

“Ice cream is the best,” a third social media user remarked.

“You’re wearing my favorite outfit again you look very beautiful today and every other day for that matter,” a fourth person stated.

The model is known for her golf game, but her fans have also become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her fit figure in skimpy outfits online. She often wears tiny tops, tight pants, and scanty bathing suits in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a neon pink crop top and skintight jeans. To date, that post has earned more than 8,300 likes and over 220 comments.