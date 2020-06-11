Law Enforcement Has Planned A Huge Community Canvass To Find Missing Colorado Mother Suzanne Morphew

Suzanne Morphew of Colorado has been missing since Mother's Day.

Suzanne Morphew of Colorado has been missing since Mother’s Day — Sunday, May 10 — and now law enforcement has planned a widespread community canvass with the hopes of yielding new leads. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office announced this new plan on Wednesday, June 10. They are also continuing to work with the FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, according to The Denver Post.

Morphew went missing while on a bike ride. At the time, her husband Barry had been miles away in Denver and their two daughters had been in a different state on a camping trip. Her daughters became concerned when they could not get into contact with her and ultimately called a neighbor. The neighbor later called the authorities. So far there have been no suspects arrested in connection with the search for the missing 49-year-old.

Thus far, law enforcement has conducted ten large-scale searches in the community, as well as followed up on hundreds of tips, with still no sign of Morphew. During Wednesday’s announcement, it was also revealed that more than two dozen police officers will be working on this case and questioning anyone who may have known Morphew or lived near her. Their hope is that this will help them obtain new information regarding the case.

Susan Medina with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation also addressed why law enforcement has revealed so little about this case in recent weeks.

“There hasn’t been any real new information to relay in the case other than investigators are working,” she said.

Even though it has been a month since Morphew disappeared, law enforcement members are as determined as ever to find her and bring her home, Medina emphasized, according to The Denver Channel.

“Our agents are working closely with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI has a team as well assigned to this. Committed — there’s a high level of commitment to this case. You may not see a news release on a daily basis but that doesn’t mean that extensive work isn’t happening on a daily basis. … Countless hours every day by agents and analysts and investigators to determine where Suzanne is and what happened.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Morphew was originally from Alexandria, Indiana, but moved to Colorado with her husband in 2018. Recently her husband filed a motion in Indiana to become her guardian. His intention for doing so was so that he can sell a residence in Indiana that he co-owns with her.