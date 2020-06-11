Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Flaunts Fit Body In Maroon Bikini In New Beach Snap

Paula Manzanal showed off her incredible body to her 2 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, June 10, with her most recent update. The Peruvian bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a smoldering snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that put her curves fully on display.

The photo showed the former Miss Peru striking a pose while standing in the white sands of a paradisiacal beach. She was close enough to the ocean that its waves washed over her feet. Manzanal posed in front of a tree and some other seaside vegetation.

She was in a three-quarter stance, with her left profile toward the camera. She placed her left leg ahead of the other, showcasing the curves of her lower body. She also arched her back a bit, helping to enhance her booty. Manzanal glanced toward the horizon with focused eyes while allowing her lips to hang open.

Manzanal sizzled in a maroon two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. Her bikini bottoms had spaghetti straps that tied into bows that dangled onto her sides. The front remained low, allowing Manzanal to show off her tight stomach. She paired it with a matching bikini top with equally thin straps that were placed over her shoulders. Its small triangles put quite a bit of her cleavage on display.

Manzanal wore her brunette hair parted on the left and styled in large, loose waves that gave her the perfect beach look. She also wore a full face of makeup, which seemingly included dark mascara, liner and shadow, a generous dusting of bronzer of her cheekbones, and neutral-colored lipstick.

In under a day, the photo attracted more than 38,100 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment her on her good looks and to share their admiration for her.

“Damn babe [two fire emoji] regia,” one user wrote, using the slang word for “beautiful” commonly used in South America.

“My fav photo of you,” replied another fan.

“Hotness overloaded,” a third one chimed in.

“Nice [peach] [hugging emoji] babe Nice,” a fourth fan raved.

Manzanal recently flaunted her swimsuit-clad body once again. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she posted a selfie that showed her at a beach, standing in the shallow part of the ocean and wearing a stylish two-piece that had a series of silver sequins, creating a scaly texture. Her bikini top included thin straps that tied behind her neck and attached to the bodice via two golden-colored rings. She paired it with matching bottoms that tied on the sides and sat low.