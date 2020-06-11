Monica Huldt Lets It All Hang Out In A Teeny Tiny White Jeweled Bikini

Monica Huldt went scantily clad in her latest Instagram share on Thursday afternoon. The sexy model showed some skin as she wished her followers a good morning in the caption and revealed her excitement for an upcoming trip.

In the racy pic, Monica looked like a blond bombshell as she sported a white jeweled string bikini. The tiny top tied behind her back and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a daring cut that exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted fringe straps that clung tightly to her curvy hips and wrapped around her tiny waist while putting her long, lean legs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the photo.

Monica posed in front of a building, pushing her hip out slightly and resting one arm at her side. The other came up to grab at her hair as she tilted her head and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a clear blue sky on a sunny day could be seen.

Monica wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in straight strands that she had pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to include long lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eyeshadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to have complemented her bronzed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and lower eyes. She seemed to complete her face with nude lips.

Monica’s 687,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 3,200 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 100 messages.

“Pure beauty,” one follower stated.

“Exquisite,” another wrote.

“I adore you, really sexy and beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow what a beautiful body,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her fit physique in revealing outfits for her online photos. She’s been known to rock tiny lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and tight tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently delighted her followers when she posed in a blue crop top and a pair of black panties while snacking on a strawberry. To date, that pic has garnered more than 9,000 likes and over 240 comments.