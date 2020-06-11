WWE News: Randy Orton Gives Real Reason For His Attitude Problems Backstage

While Randy Orton is one of the most popular and longest-serving superstars in WWE, he used to make headlines for negative reasons. Several years ago, he was known as a performer with an attitude problem backstage, which led many people to assume that he was arrogant. As quoted by Sportskeeda, the superstar opened up about his past during a recent conference call ahead of this Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view.

According to the superstar, his attitude problems were a defense mechanism. Orton revealed that he wasn’t as strong-minded and cocky as he came across, but he had his reasons for acting in a way that often polarized or upset his colleagues.

“My attitude when I was in my mid-20s, I think I walked around with a chip on my shoulder. I think it came across as me being stuck up or a narcissist. I think that was kind of a cover for me and my insecurities. And you wouldn’t think it but a lot of the guys and the girls in the WWE locker room are insecure. We’re human beings and we’re out there wearing next to nothing every week on live television.”

Orton went on to say that his wife helped change his attitude and viewpoints. The superstar revealed that he didn’t have anyone to turn to about his personal issues back in his mid-20s, but now that he has someone, he’s much stronger in that regard.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Orton’s past misdeeds even include accusations of bullying. Amy Weber — the 2004 Divas Search winner who was a member of the WWE roster for a short time — revealed that he slammed into her chair while she was sleeping on a flight, causing her to fall to the floor. During the incident — which also reportedly also involved Edge pouring a drink on her face — he also referred to her with a derogatory slur.

As documented by Business Insider, Orton also landed himself in hot water back in 2011 when he admitted to a drug overdose, criticized The Rock and slandered former superstar Kelly Kelly during a radio interview. These reports are just a couple examples of the numerous stories — some of which are rumors — that have emerged about the superstar throughout his career.

Despite his issues, however, Orton has been a consistent fixture in WWE’s main event scene since the early 2000s. He became the youngest World Champion in history when he won the title at Summerslam in 2004. He’s won several titles since then, and he’s guaranteed to enter the Hall of Fame when he retires.