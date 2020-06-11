Stassi Schroeder Reportedly Feels ‘Like She Has Lost Everything’ After Being Fired For Racist Actions

A source close to Stassi Schroeder says that the Vanderpump Rules star is reeling after being fired from the show that made her famous. As Us Weekly reports, the disgraced reality star is feeling like she has “lost everything” she has worked over the past few years to create.

The Bravolebrity was fired after past racially insensitive behavior was revealed, resulting in her podcast being pulled from all platforms and her Witches of WEHO wine brand being taken off shelves. She was also dropped by multiple brands and she parted ways with her public relations firm and publicist.

“Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for,” the source revealed. “Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both.”

The 31-year-old reality star was riding high on a slew of endorsement deals and a starring role on the popular Bravo show when former co-star Faith Stowers revealed that Schroeder and Doute called the police on her in 2018 to falsely report her for a crime that she had nothing to do with.

The backlash was swift, with Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen saying that he supported the network’s decision to fire her and people on social media calling her out for her behavior. While she hasn’t publicly addressed the firing, she has apologized for her actions.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions,” she said, addressing Stowers.

Schroeder wasn’t the only one hit by the fallout. Co-stars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were also fired from the show.

The news has reportedly shocked the rest of the cast, as The Inquisitr previously reported. While Schroeder and Doute were both understandably upset by their firings, their co-stars have been feeling distraught as well. They worry that the show won’t be the same going forward without the two, who have been a part of Vanderpump Rules since it began.

Another source added that some of the remaining cast members worry that the show won’t be picked up next year for what would be its 9th season.