Cindy Prado Slays In A Cupped Nude Bikini While Enjoying A Glass Of Wine

Cindy Prado returned to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a stunning new update with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin as she gushed over her favorite wine.

In the sexy snaps, Cindy looked smoking hot as she rocked a cupped nude bikini. The skimpy top flashed her muscular arms and shoulders and it clung tightly to her ample bust and flaunted her cleavage.

The matching bottoms wrapped tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while exposing her long, lean legs in the process. She also wore a sheer robe on her arms and allowed it to fall off of her shoulders.

Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the pic. She accessorized the style with layered necklaces and multiple rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Cindy held the bottle of wine in one hand and a glass in the other. She held the glass up to her lips and stared out of a nearby window. She pushed her hip to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face. The second shot was a closeup of her abs and the bottle.

Cindy wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back and grazed the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well a sculpted brows.

She seemed to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She looked to finish her face with nude lips.

Cindy’s over 1.4 million followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. The pics earned more than 6,600 likes within the first 18 minutes after they were uploaded. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“Hottest girl in the world,” one follower declared.

“Omg you are so gorgeous,” another gushed.

“Your a beautifully gorgeous woman with class and style,” a third social media user stated.

“Beautiful and gorgeous and amazing cute and stunning Legs and Lips and a super smile,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have come to expect racy photos from her. She’s most often seen sporting sexy bathing suits in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a black bikini with a palm tree print. To date, that post has raked in more than 36,000 likes and over 470 comments.