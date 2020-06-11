‘From Not To Hot’ Spoiler: Mama June Gets Emotional During Reunion With Daughter

During the newest episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, June Shannon will become emotional during a reunion with daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird. Mother and daughter will sit down for their first meeting to deal with important issues that had arisen since they last saw one another six months earlier and under difficult circumstances. The new season of From Not To Hot is aptly named “Family Crisis,” and this episode is the first time viewers will see and hear from June at length.

The Daily Mail reported that the June 12 episode will depict June coming across as emotional toward her daughter. In a clip featured by The Daily Mail, June claimed that she missed her family. She also reportedly said that she knew she had made mistakes and used expletives as she spoke when it came to her feelings regarding her estrangement from her daughters. She did not speak of Geno Doak, her longtime boyfriend, and reportedly he’s the reason June has found herself not only in a personal crisis but a legal one as well.

June and Pumpkin had a hard conversation. Pumpkin said in the clip that her mother looked “like hell,” in reference to the camouflage leggings, gray sweatshirt, and green shirt June wore to their meeting. Pumpkin shared in a confessional she felt she did not know the woman who was seated across from her. She said that since losing over 300 pounds, June had always taken care of her looks. Pumpkin also stated in the clip that she hoped her mother would listen to her concerns.

The show has documented the downfall of the reality star since she denied intervention by her family. She reluctantly entered into rehab before signing herself out and disappearing with Geno months earlier. Pumpkin, 19, and the mother of a 2-year-old daughter with husband Josh, took Alana, 14, into her home and attempted to give her some stability. Since she disappeared, June was arrested and faced multiple charges for drug possession.

Earlier this season, Alana and Pumpkin learned June sold the family home she purchased for herself and her girls after her split from Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. She also sold all of its contents. June reportedly put Pumpkin and Alana’s lives in jeopardy when she claimed she owed people money and that the girls should be careful. Pumpkin, Josh, their daughter, and Alana moved out of their apartment into a hotel. The couple subsequently moved out of their Georgia town and got a house two hours away to escape June’s drama.