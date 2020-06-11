Nick Cordero’s Son Elvis Celebrates First Birthday, Gets To Sing With His Daddy Via FaceTime

Nick Cordero remains in the ICU due to an intense and lengthy battle against coronavirus, but he still got to help celebrate his son’s first birthday. On Wednesday, Nick’s wife Amanda Kloots shared a number of video updates via her Instagram stories to let the family’s supporters know how Elvis’ first birthday was celebrated.

The actor has been in the ICU since the end of March after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He has been making forward progress in his recovery, but he is not yet ready to be discharged and reunited with his family.

Due to ongoing precautions that the hospital has in place to curtail the spread of coronavirus, Amanda and Elvis have not been able to see Nick in person. Despite that, they connected with Nick via FaceTime for some birthday singing.

Amanda shared that Elvis’ birthday started out with a Zoom music class that they haven’t been able to do often during these difficult times. After that, friends participated in a drive-by birthday parade. Next, Amanda and Elvis called Nick to sing “Happy Birthday” together.

Amanda has quite a few of her extended family members in town and they threw Elvis a fun backyard party. They swam and ate sugary goodies, and Amanda noted that Elvis devoured a donut and cookie. The group swam some more and Amanda said that they got to do two FaceTime calls with Nick.

As for Nick’s condition, Amanda said he was doing well. She had mentioned after a “blip” of a fever spike earlier in the week that the doctors planned to do a CT scan of Nick’s lungs. The goal was to check on whether there was any additional damage, and it sounds as if that scan still needs to be done.

Given the circumstances, this first birthday was an understandably emotional day for Amanda. However, she explained, she had a good time and managed to keep her spirits up.

Toward the end of her string of video updates, Amanda noted that Elvis is a blessing and she thanks God for him. She also said that she hopes next June, everybody is healthy and home with nobody in the hospital.

This has certainly been a difficult journey for Nick, Amanda, and their loved ones. Not long ago, she had said she’d been hoping that Nick could be home for Elvis’ first birthday. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out that way, but she’s made it clear that she’s not giving up and it does sound as if Nick’s journey is moving in the right direction.