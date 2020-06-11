Sarah Harris Flashes Her Curvy Booty In Scanty Black Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Sarah Harris put her famous backside on display in a steamy new Instagram upload on Thursday, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The former Playboy model was captured standing outside in the middle of a street with her back to the camera in the tantalizing image. Behind her was a view of what appeared to be a neighborhood filled with large, unique houses, as well as a stunning view of the cloudless blue sky.

Sarah sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in a pair of scanty black bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The swimwear boasted a daringly cheeky and high-cut design that showcased her curvy booty nearly in its entirely, while also flashing a look at her long sculpted legs. The number had a thick waistband that sat high up on the star’s hips to draw attention to her trim waist.

It was unclear as to whether or not the blond bombshell was wearing the matching bikini top, as she covered up her top half with a brown denim jacket. The number was slightly baggy and cropped just above her hips. It also had a cinched band at the bottom that further highlighted her hourglass silhouette.

Sarah kept her look simple, accessorizing with only a single statement ring so as not to take eyes away from her endless curves. She wore her platinum tresses down in beachy waves that fell messily in front of her face as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the camera behind her.

Through her locks, fans could also get a glimpse of the minimal application of makeup she had applied for the photo shoot that appeared to consist of a matte lipstick, red blush, and mascara.

Sarah’s 2.2 million Instagram followers were not shy about showing some love to the bootylicious new addition to her feed, awarding it more than 12,000 likes after just four hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for the star’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous figure, goddess,” one person wrote.

“You’re the prettiest, hottest and the sexiest woman alive,” gushed another fan.

“Booty goals,” a third user remarked.

“You look real good. Keep doing your thing,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah often entertains her fans by wearing very little. Last week, the model showed some serious skin when she stripped down to nothing more than a set of pink lingerie. That look was another major hit, racking up over 24,000 likes and 616 comments, to date.