Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Sizzles In Skimpy Bodysuit And Snakeskin Boots

Nina Serebrova gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, June 10, with her most recent post. The Belarusian fitness model posted a couple of snapshots that saw her in a skimpy bodysuit and stylish boots for a sexy and revealing style.

The shots captured Serebrova sitting on the ground amid the sculptures and structures of the Wynwood Walls in the Art District of Miami, Florida, according to the geotag. She rested on the left side of her hips, placing her hand next to her torso for support. This pose left her booty fully on display, which she angled toward the camera. Her bottom leg was on the ground while the top was bent up. Both pictures were similar, but the position of her arms varied slightly.

Serebrova rocked an all-black bodysuit with a turtle neck and long sleeves. The lower half of the garment compensated for the high coverage it offered up top, boasting a barely there thong back that exposed her pert derriere. The suit also featured high-cut legs, which came up to her waist and showcased her hips.

She completed her killer outfit by sporting high-heeled, thigh-high snakeskin boots. Serebrova accessorized her ensemble with large silver hoop earrings.

Serebrova wore her dark hair brushed back and styled down, allowing it to fall all the way to her lower back. The shoot was captured by Miami-based photographer Daria Koso, according to the tag.

Serebrova asked in the caption for ideas for new photo shoots. She urged her followers to include their suggestions in the comments section and said she would pick or more to carry out. In under a day, the slideshow attracted more than 31,300 likes and over 515 comments. Her fans used this opportunity to share their opinion about the photo shoot and to engage with her question. As usual, her comments section offered a mix of Russian and English messages.

“More shoots like this,” one of her fans wrote.

“Such a perfect look,” replied another user.

“Yaaassss these are fuego,” a third admirer chimed in, using the Spanish word for “fire.”

“Why don’t you do shoots in the sea?” suggested a fourth fan.

Serebrova often shows off her fit body to her adoring fans. Just a couple of days ago, she once again took to the social media platform to post two images of herself clad in a skimpy bikini, as The Inquisitr has noted. Her mismatched two-piece included a white halter-style bikini top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that fell far down her chest. Instead of matching bottoms, she added a pop of color to her ensemble by sporting a neon-pink number.