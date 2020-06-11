Nata Lee Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Yellow Lace Thong

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” sent temperatures soaring around the globe on social media after she posted a very sexy new snapshot of herself on Wednesday. She shared the post with her 5.2 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands just minutes after going live.

The 21-year-old model looked stunning as she photographed herself in front of a mirror with her cellphone. Nata took center stage, posing directly in front of the camera. She emitted a strong seductive vibe as she pouted and directed her gaze straight into the phone’s screen.

Her long blond hair was styled in loose, voluminous curls as it fell down her back and over her shoulders effortlessly.

Though her face was not fully visible in the image, Nata also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup in the image — a move that emphasized her natural beauty and glammed her look up a bit. The application looked to have included foundation, blush, eye shadow, mascara, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was Nata’s enviable figure that stood out in the image, as she flaunted it with a revealing ensemble.

She opted for a white off-the-shoulder top that featured an elastic, ruched body. As the tiny garment tightly hugged her figure, it successfully showed off her slim midriff.

Nata paired the top with a pair of yellow panties that featured a lace material. The thong underwear did not leave much to the imagination as it showed off nearly her entire bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips. Furthermore, the side straps drew attention to her tiny core. Also on display was the model’s large East Asian-style dragon tattoo.

The model took the snapshot in Kitzbuhel, Austria, according to the post’s geotag.

Meanwhile, in the caption, Nata simply shared a sun and camera emoji before writing “vibes.”

The eye-catching snapshot was met with a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 300,000 likes since going live. Additionally, more than 2,100 followers headed down to the comments section to praise Nata about her curves, her beauty, and her outfit.

“Pretty much the hottest woman on the planet,” one user commented.

“Absolutely beautiful,” a second fan added.

“Gorgeous, love your tattoo,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“Perfect,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Nata has posted a number of smoking-hot snapshots on social media recently. Just on June 5, she wowed in a black bra and leather jacket as she rocked a red wig, per The Inquisitr. The image accumulated more than 316,000 likes.