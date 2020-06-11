Daisy Keech Flaunts Curves In Sports Bra & Biker Shorts For Makeup-Free Instagram Photos

Daisy Keech showed off her stunning natural beauty in a new post uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday. The model shared a series of photos in which she sported an athleisurewear ensemble that emphasized her curvy figure as she went makeup-free. Her look did nothing but favors for her body and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Daisy standing in front of a marble table. It’s unclear exactly where the images were snapped, but the room was filled with mirrors. In the reflections, her backside could be seen, as well as a parking lot or driveway filled with trees. Natural light poured into the room and washed over the model’s tan skin. She looked casual yet sexy in her tiny outfit.

Daisy’s look included a gray triangle-shaped sports bra from Tommy Hilfiger. The brand name was written in white text on a blue and red band across the bottom. Her bra had a plunging v-neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

The band cut off just below her bust, so her flat, toned tummy could also be seen. She paired the bra with some dark gray biker shorts with a high waist that hugged her hourglass figure. The skintight fabric clung to Daisy’s curvy hips and cut off at her thigh to expose her long, lean legs.

She finished off the outfit with a blue and yellow flannel button-down, which was left open and hung loosely at her elbows. She also sported a black shoulder bag, silver hoop earrings, and a silver necklace. Her long blond hair was pulled back in a tight ponytail, leaving her makeup-free skin on full display.

In the first image, Daisy posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that flaunted her figure. She kept her arms down, causing the flannel to fall to her wrists as she stared sultrily at the camera. The second image showed her slightly turned to the side and arching her back as she pulled one hand up to her face. The move squeezed her cleavage out even further as she smiled slightly.

Daisy’s post was liked more than 563,000 times and received more than 3,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You are a natural goddess,” one fan remarked.

“So cute,” added another user.

“Wowwwww a queen,” a third fan wrote.

Daisy’s fans know that she can pull off any look. The model shared another series this week in which she sported a tube top and high-waisted shorts, which her followers loved.