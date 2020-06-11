Suzanne Somers, 73, Poses With Her Lookalike Granddaughter Violet

The 'Three's Company' alum twinned with her grandaughter in a new Instagram video.

Suzanne Somers posed with her lookalike granddaughter Violet after reuniting with her amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Three’s Company star shared several photos and videos to Instagram as she teamed up with her granddaughter to promote her organic cosmetics line while Suzanne’s husband, Alan Hamel, hung out in the background.

In the new video, the actress was all smiles as she chatted with Violet, who looks exactly like her but with brown hair. The blonde sitcom star and entrepreneur was wearing a black off-shoulder dress as she sat with her 22-year-old grandchild — who is the daughter of her only son, Bruce Somers — amid a large display of powders, eyeshadows, and lipsticks from Suzanne’s line.

In the video, Suzanne revealed that a bare-faced Violet would be putting on the makeup since she already had some on. The Step by Step alum joked that she herself looks “whacked” when she doesn’t have makeup on, but her granddaughter disagreed.

In comments to the video, fans remarked on how much Violet resembles her famous grandmother.

“She looks just like you!” one fan wrote to Suzanne.

“Suzanne, she has your beautiful eyes,” another wrote.

In an earlier Instagram photo, Suzanne noted that some people think her granddaughter looks just like her, and she asked fans what they thought.

“Well she didn’t get those lips from me!!!” joked Suzanne’s daughter-in-law, Caroline Somers.

“She definitely has your trademark smile,” another fan wrote to Suzanne.

Violet is one of Suzanne’s three grandchildren from her only son. In addition to Violet, who has made a name for herself as a photographer, granddaughter Camelia has worked as an actress on the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful, and youngest granddaughter Daisy is the lead singer of a self-titled band, per W magazine. All of Suzanne’s granddaughters have made cameos on Suzanne’s former talk show The Suzanne Show.

Suzanne loves sharing photos of her grandaughters on her social media pages. In January, the actress and singer posed alongside Violet and Camelia in in matching leopard-print jumpsuits, while her daughter-in-law Caroline wore a coordinating leopard-print top. In the caption to the post, Suzanne raved about the trio of “leopard babes” as she noted that she’s not a traditional grandma.

Indeed, Suzanne recently dished that she would like to do a photoshoot with Playboy for her 75th birthday next year, a move that isn’t on most grandmas’ bucket lists. The star previously appeared in the magazine in 1980 and in 1984.