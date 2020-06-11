Jessica Weaver Poses Seductively In Bed While Wearing A Barely-There Gray Top & Pink Panties

Jessica Weaver left little to the imagination for her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday morning. The sexy model showed some skin while serving up a seductive pose for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Jessica looked hotter than ever as she rocked a barely-there gray tank top. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and put her massive cleavage and underboob in the spotlight as well.

She teamed the top with a pair of pale pink panties with lace detailing. The garment rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. Her killer legs, flat tummy, and chiseled abs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the look with a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Jessica sat with her legs behind her and her knees bent on top of an unmade bed. Her legs were apart as she leaned back. She had one hand behind her for balance and the other in her hair as she arched her back and gave a sultry smile into the lens.

Jessica wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a more natural makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to include thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with nude lips.

Jessica’s over 9.5 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The photo garnered more than 11,000 likes within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with nearly 800 remarks.

“There is no word to describe such a beautiful thing,” one follower wrote.

“Love this picture,” another stated.

“Hi, you look beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re my favorite,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s been known to sport tiny lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and skimpy tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently delighted her followers when she posed in a purple bra for a racy video. That clip has been viewed more than 267,000 times and gained over 1,400 comments to date.