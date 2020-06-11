Corrie Yee Snuggles A Care Bear While Wearing A Plunging Pink Outfit & Thigh-High Socks

Corrie Yee took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share yet another racy snap with her loyal fans. The hot model flashed her curves while snuggling up to a Care Bear.

In the sexy shot, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a plunging pink ensemble. The top boasted long sleeves and buttons down the front. Of course, Corrie left the top unbuttoned to flaunt her braless cleavage underneath.

The matching shorts showcased her long, lean legs and clung tightly around her curvy hips. Her tiny waist was also on display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of white thigh-high socks.

Corrie sat on a colorful pillow that was placed on a hardwood floor. She had her legs apart and one knee bent. She rested one arm on her knee as she ran her fingers though her hair. The other arm was wrapped around the pink stuffed animal.

In the background of the shot, a white door with multiple windows could be seen. Through the windows, a sunny blue sky and some green foliage were visible.

Corrie wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s 978,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 6,200 times within the first hour after it as published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 messages.

“Such a beautiful woman,” one follower gushed.

“You are a phenomenal goddess,” another wrote.

“You look so hot!” a third comment read.

“You’re so Dreamy,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure in scanty outfits online. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, sexy lingerie, and skimpy bathing suits in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie most recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a pink and purple cheetah-print thong bikini by the pool. To date, that snap has raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 450 comments.