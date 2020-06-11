NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire Dennis Schroder By Swapping Picks With OKC Thunder, Per ‘Blue Man Hoop’

Though they are unlikely to reclaim their throne in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are bound to receive a huge benefit from being one of the worst teams in the league as it would strengthen their chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, as of now, the Warriors remain undecided who they are going to select using the lottery pick, and there are speculations that they might consider trading down in this year’s draft. In his recent article, Tony Pesta of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop created a list of potential trade targets for the Warriors if they choose to trade down in the 2020 NBA Draft.

By swapping 2020 first-round picks with the Thunder, Pesta suggested that the Warriors could acquire veteran point guard Dennis Schroder from Oklahoma City.

“Schroder has been one of the main reasons behind OKC’s surprising success this season. While many expected the franchise to plummet after trading away Russell Westbrook and Paul George, they were actually on pace to improve this season before the league suspended play. In 63 games, Schroder has averaged 19.0 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds off of the bench. His energy level has carried the Thunder through dry spells and his consistent 38.1 percent clip from beyond the arch has helped him become a lethal three-level scorer.”

Schroder would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Warriors, giving them a very reliable scoring option off the bench. Schroder could serve as the primary backup for either Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. If Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr wants to run his offense faster, Pesta believes that he could experiment using a “three-headed monster” of Schroder, Curry, and Thompson.

Schroder may haven’t shown any indication that he’s no longer happy with the Thunder, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of teaming with the Splash Brothers and playing for an NBA team that has a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship title. Though he’s not the type of player that most Warriors’ fans are hoping to acquire using their 2020 first-round pick, Schroder is still capable of helping Golden State achieve their main goal in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The potential deal should be a no-brainer for the Thunder. The Thunder may have decided to remain competitive this year but once they find a way to find Chris Paul a new home this offseason, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they trade their remaining veterans next and start undergoing a rebuilding process. Using the Warriors’ 2020 first-round pick, the Thunder could select James Wiseman to be their center of the future or give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a new backcourt partner by drafting Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball.