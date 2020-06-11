‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Comforts Rafe, Allie Begs Eric To Keep Her Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, June 11, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of family drama for fans to watch play out as the week rolls towards an end.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is there to help pick up the pieces of Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) broken heart.

Rafe is absolutely devastated after he lost his custody battle with Zoey Burge. The police officer was then forced to give up his son, David, whom he had been raising for years. The sting of the loss was nearly too much for him to bare, but Hope was there to help him along the way.

Now that David is officially gone and off to his new life with his aunt Zoey, Hope will stay with Rafe and help comfort him through this dark time in his life. The pair, who used to be married, obviously have a great affection for one another, and Hope may just be the perfect person to help Rafe begin to move past the loss.

Meanwhile, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) has already started to shake things up in Salem. She showed up at her uncle Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) door out of the blue and asked if she could live there with him and his soon-to-be wife, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The duo agreed, but gave her some ground rules.

However, they were shocked when they found out that she was hiding something huge. Allie opened her jacket to reveal her baby bump. Now, the young woman will beg Eric and Nicole not to tell anyone that she’s pregnant, including her mother, Eric’s twin sister Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

In addition, Allie’s father, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) is also back in town and he’s looking for his daughter. It seems that it’s only a matter of time before more people begin to find out that Allie is not only home, but that she’s expecting a child.

Elsewhere in Salem, Allie’s big brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will discuss having another child. The pair plan to adopt in the near future.

In addition, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and her beau Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will make a big decision about their wedding, which will be only one of four nuptials happening in Salem over the summer.

Other couples such as Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and Eric and Nicole will also be walking down the aisle in the near future.