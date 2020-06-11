Eva Quiala Heats Up Instagram In A Minuscule String Bikini

Eva Quiala heated things up on her Instagram page yesterday with a slew of new snaps that have proved hard to be ignored. The model put on a tantalizing show for the camera while flaunting her endless curves in a minuscule string bikini.

The steamy post included a total of five photos that were taken outside of a large white-and-blue building. Eva stood in front of a tall tree with her hips popped out to the side to accentuate her hourglass physique. She ran her fingers through her long, ombre tresses that cascaded messily behind her shoulders and down her back, all the while keeping her piercing brown eyes locked on the camera in front of her with an intense and alluring stare.

Eva looked like a total smokeshow in the multi-slide upload as she showcased her gym-honed figure in a minuscule, ivory-colored string bikini that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had tiny triangle cups and a plunging neckline that only enhanced her sensual display by exposing a massive amount of cleavage and sideboob, much to her followers’ delight.

The matching bikini bottoms were equally-as risque, leaving very little to the imagination thanks to its dangerously high-cut and cheeky style. The design resulted in a serious show of skin that included Eva’s toned legs and curvy hips, as well as a teasing glimpse of her pert derriere. Meanwhile, the number’s thin waistband sat high up on the model’s hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection, trim waist, and abs.

Eva added a trendy necklace stack to her barely-there swimwear ensemble and held a pair of trendy round sunglasses down by her leg in one of her perfectly manicured hands. She also opted to add a touch of makeup to give her look a bit of glam. The application appeared to include a light red lip gloss, red blush, and a thick coat of mascara.

Many of Eva’s 1.2 million followers took the time to shower the latest addition to her Instagram feed with love. The post has amassed over 16,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to her feed, as well as dozens of comments and compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful and gorgeous, Eva,” one person wrote.

“Pure perfection,” quipped another admirer.

“Nice…love your hair here,” a third follower remarked.

“You are just insanely hot!!!” added a fourth fan.

Eva is hardly shy about showing off her incredible bikini body in scanty swimwear on social media. She recently indulged her followers in another sizzling set of snaps that saw her getting flirty in a tiny pink two-piece and pigtail braids. Fans went wild for that post as well, awarding it nearly 34,000 likes and 452 comments to date.