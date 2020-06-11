Lauren Simpson Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation In Before-And-After Bikini Post

Lauren Simpson took to Instagram on Thursday to show her fans how her years of dedication to fitness have transformed her body.

For her most recent post, the Australian fitness model shared a photo of herself at the beginning of her journey lined up next to a recent video. In the older photo, Lauren wore a black bikini. Her body was slimmer and although very toned, it lacked the muscle definition seen in her newer video. While rocking a purple bikini in the clip, the fitness guru flaunted her chiseled physique by flexing her back muscles and arching her back to draw the viewer’s eye to her sculpted posterior.

In her caption, Lauren stressed that she earned her “gains” through four years of hard work and wrote that she didn’t use any shortcut methods like waist trainers or detox teas. She added that she still has work to do, stating that her focus isn’t on her “end goal” but on the joy of self-discovery as she makes progress.

She ended the caption by inviting her followers to join her eight-week fitness challenge, which starts this month.

The post has been viewed more than 100,000 times and over 350 Instagram users have left the model messages. In the comments section, fans seemed very impressed with her transformation.

“You look stage ready already??? So impressed Queen,” one person wrote before adding a trio of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Wow your glute progress is just out of this world giiiiirl, so impressive,” a second Instagram user added.

“You have seriously overcome so much when it comes to your physique. You look phenomenal,” gushed a third supporter.

“I never get sick of seeing your progress and your journey,” a fourth commenter remarked. “It always reminds me to keep going, it all takes time.”

This is hardly the first time Lauren has used one of her Instagram posts to inspire her fans. In a previous post, she shared a striking photo of herself in which she posed on a beach while wearing a white one-piece cut-out swimsuit that exposed a large surgical scar on her abdomen. In her caption, she wrote about being confident and owning one’s imperfections.

“I look at my body and see my scars (they form a + on my tummy),” she wrote. “To me, it shows my strength, resilience, and ability to overcome life’s curveballs. I am proud of my body for everything it’s done for me I’m bringing me back to health.”

That post has been liked close to 30,000 times and over 550 people have commented on it.