Serena Williams And Her Daughter Rock Matching Princess Dresses In Sweet Instagram Video

Tennis superstar Serena Williams surprised her 12.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sweet video in which she offered her fans a glimpse into her life as a mom.

Serena didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be in her living room. A patterned blue-and-white rug was positioned on the ground beneath them, and a flat screen television was visible on the wall in the distance. A gray couch completed the major furniture pieces in the room, and there were children’s toys scattered throughout the space.

Serena wore a sunshine yellow princess dress that looked similar to the dress that Belle wore in Beauty and the Beast. Serena’s braids were pulled up into a ponytail for the video and she went barefoot. Her daughter wore a matching dress that looked similar, and the duo twirled and danced around the living room.

A large window filled the space with natural light, and there were a few personal decor details, such as a large framed picture of Serena on the tennis court. Music was playing as the two danced around the room, spinning from one side to the other and even hopping onto the couch at one point.

The two also had yellow popcorn buckets that they incorporated into their routine, and they appeared to be having a blast together.

Serena’s daughter had her hair styled in a bun atop her head, and she went barefoot just like her mother.

Serena paired the sweet video clip with a cheeky caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the glimpse into her life off the tennis court. The video racked up over 668,400 views within just one hour of going live from all of Serena’s eager fans. It also received 6,363 comments within the same brief time span, as her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the clip.

“I love how you and your daughter have so much fun together. It reminds me of my child’s younger years. They are a blessing,” one fan wrote.

“This brings me joy,” another follower commented.

“This is the cutest thing I have seen!” another fan remarked.

“We need mommy and me Disney princess dresses on the market,” another follower wrote, loving the coordinating dress-up looks the duo were wearing.

It seems that dancing together in the living room is a regular activity for Serena and her daughter. Back in April 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted another video in which the two of them were dancing around in the exact same spot. Her daughter wore a pink princess dress for the occasion, and Serena went a bit more casual in gray leggings and a white sleeveless top.