Polina Malinovskaya Takes An Elevator Ride In Purple Blazer & No Pants

Polina Malinovskaya’s most recent elevator ride captured her in a purple blazer and no pants. The sizzling, triple-photo update was added to her Instagram page earlier today, and so far, her 1.7 million followers have shown the post nothing but love.

The photos were snapped in an elevator. The Russian beauty did not use a geotag that indicated her exact location.

The first shot captured Polina wedged in the corner between a stainless silver backing and a mirror on her other side. Polina looked relaxed and rested her shoulder against the mirror. She tucked one hand under her opposite elbow and raised that hand toward the ceiling. The model tilted her head slightly to the side and gazed into the camera.

Polina looked fashionable in a light purple blazer for her short trip. A tag in the caption indicated that the outfit was from Feelz.

The second photo gave Instagrammers the best view of Polina’s sexy attire. The piece had a deep V-neck that exposed her entire collar. Its shoulders were slightly padded, which gave her look a chic vibe. Instead of buttons, a set of small clasps held both sides of the garment together.

The outfit boasted a large pocket on her right side, and it hit a few inches above her knee. The short length left her slender stems well on display since Polina opted to go pantsless. She added a silver belt with a metallic tint that showcased her tiny waist and feminine curves. The sleeves of the blazer hit near her wrists, and the inside appeared to be lined with silk.

Polina added a light pink polish to her manicured nails and kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting only a small gold ring on her finger. She styled her silky blond tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled over both sides of her shoulders.

It looked like the model was rocking a small amount of glam. Her application appeared to include defined brows and a hint of smoky eye shadow and mascara. Her cheeks seemed to be lined with blush, and she polished off the look with a clear gloss.

Polina’s elevator photoshoot has generated a ton of buzz with over 101,000 likes and 300-plus comments in just over five hours.

“Guys She’s not from world. An angel,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“You are a very beautiful sexy woman,” a second social media user added.

“So Beautiful and so Cute,” another Instagrammer raved.

“You’re amazing baby,” a fourth chimed in on the update.