Gizele Oliveira Sizzles In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit With Chain Belt

Gizele Oliveira looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update, which featured her wearing a sexy cut-out swimsuit with a chain belt. The Brazilian beauty was enjoying some down time by the pool while she modeled the sexy number.

Gizele’s post consisted of three pictures. Two of the photos were in color while another was monotone.

The model’s bathing suit might have been a one piece, but it was as revealing as some bikinis. It was made from a yellow and gold patterned fabric. It had a plunging neckline that went well below her belly button, showing off her taut abs. A small clasp between her breasts drew the eye to her cleavage. High-cut legs on the swimsuit showcased her curvy hips. The bathing suit also featured a gold chain belt, with a long end that dangled loose. For added chic, it also had gold chain shoulder straps.

In the first image, Gizele was on her back next to the pool. Her eyes were closed and her long hair splayed above her head. Sunlight dappling through leaves overhead onto the turquoise water created the perfect relaxing vibe. Her eyes were closed as she held the straps on her swimsuit. Her knees were raised, showing off her toned thighs and hourglass figure.

The second picture was monotone, and it showed Gizele standing up from the neck down as she modeled the swimsuit and the coverup. The loose end of the belt hung down her thigh, drawing attention to her legs. She appeared to be taking a step as the coverup flowed behind her.

Gizele faced the camera in the last photo. She was sitting with one hand holding her hair back away from her face. Her legs were parted, and she posed with one knee raised, sowing off her shapely thigh. She gave the camera a serious look with her lips parted. The pose gave her fans a good look at the front of her swimsuit as well as her fit physique.

Gizele wore her brunette tresses down. She appeared to be makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine though.

In the caption, she mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

The update was a hit, garnering more than 12,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Gizele knows how to rock a swimsuit. Last month, she gave her fans something to get excited about when she shared a snap that featured her lowering her sweatpants to reveal a rhinestone bikini.