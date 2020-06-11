Bella Araujo Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Skintight Dress

Internet sensation Bella Araujo sent fans into a frenzy after she shared two revealing new snapshots of herself on social media late Wednesday night. The bombshell posted the new content for her 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it became a hit within minutes of going live.

The 29-year-old — who is from Manaus, Brazil — photographed herself with her cellphone inside what appeared to be a clothing shop, as racks of clothes were visible in the background behind her. Bella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the mirror and smiled in both images, exuding a happy vibe.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, was styled styled in loose curls aight as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Bella also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup that added a bit of glamour to her look. The application appeared to include a full coverage foundation, a peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, highlighter, a brown lipstick, bronzer, and mascara.

Still, it was her killer curves that caught the most attention, as she flaunted them in a beautiful outfit.

Bella opted for a dress that was designed with a violet material on one side, and a sheer material with gold accents on the other. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was seemingly made out of a stretch material that hugged her figure. The dress particularly displayed a great deal of cleavage, her curvaceous hips, and her bodacious derriere. Also on display was Bella’s legs, as the dress was quite short, reaching just below her backside.

She finished the look off with a pair of open-toed beige stilettos, and accessorized with a gold watch, and a large bracelet.

Bella revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Manaus, Brazil.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated that her dress was designed by Balada, an online clothing company.

The sexy update was met with a great deal of approval from Bella’s fans, amassing more than 45,000 likes since going live. An additional 685 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, beauty, and ensemble.

“Marvelous,” one user wrote.

“Dress is hugging you right,” a second fan added.

“So beautiful,” a third admirer asserted in Spanish.

“Stunning,” a fourth follower chimed in.

