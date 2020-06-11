Bri Teresi Rocks Tiny Animal-Print Bikini While ‘Playing In The Ocean’ In Sexy Video

Bri Teresi showed off her playful side in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday evening. In a video on her feed, the stunning model splashed in the ocean as she rocked a white and black animal-print bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The clip featured Bri on her knees where the water met the sand at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Florida, as the post’s geotag indicated. The waves crashed around Bri as she soaked herself in the water. It appeared to be a beautiful day in the sun as the rays shone down on Bri and highlighted her toned muscles. She looked ready to soak up every bit of sunlight in her tiny swimwear.

Bri’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top covered in black leopard spots. The low-cut neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, a thin tie ran around a low point on her back, so a fair amount of sideboob was on show.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching low-rise string thong. The front of the bikini appeared to gap a bit, showing off the model’s abs. The sides tied tightly around Bri’s hips and emphasized her curves. Her long, lean legs and pert derriere were on full display.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings. She did not appear to be sporting any makeup, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair was soaking wet and slicked back behind her head.

The video opened with Bri standing tall on her knees before getting knocked down by a wave. She then lay down on her side and extended her arms out, squeezing her chest. Bri got up once more and swayed her hips from side to side as the camera zoomed in, taking in her hourglass figure.

She arched her back and stuck her booty out before scooping up some water and pouring it over her body. At the end of the clip, Bri flipped away from the camera to show off her backside.

The post garnered more than 23,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for Bri’s killer body in the comments section.

“A desert island dream,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous view,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

Bri always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, the model showed off her girly and sporty sides as she sported two different curve-hugging outfits.