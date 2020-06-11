Nicole Thorne Enjoys A Snack On The Beach In A Cheeky Teal Bikini

Nicole Thorne’s bikini body is all over Instagram again, and her fans certainly seem excited about it.

On Thursday, the Australian social media sensation took to her account to share a steamy new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. Nicole was captured enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Coolangatta, per the geotag on the upload, where she had the perfect set up in the sand on top of a yellow towel. She sat on her knees in profile to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at its lens with an intense and alluring stare. Next to her was a tray of juicy fruits and a pitcher of some sort of beverage, which she appeared to have already been snacking on.

Nicole looked hotter than ever as she relaxed by the water in a cheeky teal bikini from Taqesch Swim that perfectly suited her incredible physique. The top appeared to be of a halter style that tied around her neck with thin strings and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also had a unique, double-banded design that clung tightly to her chest and rib cage, highlighting her slender frame.

The matching bottoms of the brunette bombshell’s sexy swimwear made for quite a sight as well. The piece boasted a dangerously cheeky design that exposed the star’s round booty almost in its entirety and offered a look at her toned legs. It also had a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist.

Nicole accessorized with a pair of bright yellow statement earrings that gave her barely-there beach day ensemble a contrasting pop of color. She wore her dark tresses up in a messy bun and wrapped an orange scarf around her head to keep them from falling in front of her face. The model was also done up with a full application of makeup that looked to include a matte cranberry pink lipstick, dark blush, and highlighter. She also appeared to have applied a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes to make her piercing blue-gray eyes pop.

The bootylicious snap was, unsurprisingly, a huge hit with many of the model’s 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. It has racked up over 10,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments during its first four hours on her page.

“Looking amazing goddess,” one person wrote.

“Always stunning,” quipped another fan.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” a third admirer gushed.

“So perfect,” added a fourth follower.

This is Nicole’s second bikini look in as many days. Yesterday, the model lit up her Instagram page with a double-pic post that saw her sporting nothing more than a bedazzled gold two-piece that did nothing but favors for her endless curves. The upload proved to be another hit, and has earned over 23,000 likes and 312 comments to date.