Queen Elizabeth II Joins Her First Public Zoom Call With Daughter Princess Anne

The royals chatted with carers in commemoration of Carers Week.

Queen Elizabeth is still trying to keep up with the times. In a new video posted to the royal family’s Twitter account, followers of her royal majesty can see that the queen participated in her first-ever public zoom call. The clip, which was published on June 11, features footage from a 20-minute call that took place on June 4, according to The Daily Mail.

On the call, the queen and her daughter Princess Anne spoke with carers from the Carers Trust to commemorate Carers Week 2020. As the video explained, carers are people who are tending to a frail or ill family member without any pay. The call offered a rare glimpse of the queen since she began quarantining with Prince Philip in March.

During the video chat, the queen said that she had been fascinated by the conversation that they’d had.

“It’s interesting listening to all your tales and stories. I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already. I’m very glad to have been able to join you today,” she said.

Elizabeth was dressed in a floral print for the occasion, while her daughter wore a white top. The princess is a patron of the Carers Trust and spoke about the importance of finding ways to help carers in our own lives.

“I think we all recognize that we know carers somewhere. Maybe we have stopped and wondered how on earth we can help,” Anne said.

To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face. pic.twitter.com/ieMyPWlNeV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2020

Anne joined the call from her country home in Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, England, while the queen joined from Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, where she’s been quarantined since the early days of the pandemic.

This may the first time that we’ve seen the queen use a video chat publicly, but reports suggest that she’s already taken advantage of the technology for private calls. A source told Us Weekly that she’d used a video chat to chat with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie on her birthday. Harry and Meghan are currently in Los Angeles following their decision to leave the royal family.

In addition to video chats, the queen also delivered an address to the British people in the early days of the pandemic. In that address, which was a rare unscheduled speech from her majesty, she called on the British people to remain strong in the face of the pandemic and spoke about the resilience the country had shown in the face of its past challenges.